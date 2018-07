Published on Monday, 09 July 2018

Italian high fashion sustainability awards back for second year

Written by David Styles

MILAN - The Green Carpet Fashion Awards (GCFA) Italia - which seek out the sustainability-minded collections created in the luxurious world of high fashion - will this year be following a theme of ‘Handprint of Fashion’.

A ceremony to mark the achievements of those selected for recognition will take place during Milan's Fashion Week in September.