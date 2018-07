Published on Wednesday, 11 July 2018

Outdoor coalition opens assembly doors to entire sector

Written by David Styles

BRUSSELS – The It’s Great Out There Coalition has invited stakeholders in the outdoor apparel sector to attend its 2018 Annual Assembly, set to take place on the eve of the EOG (European Outdoor Group) Outdoor Summit in Malmo.

The non-profit initiative was founded by the EOG and now has a membership of 35 organisations including Primaloft, The North Face and Vaude.