Published on Thursday, 12 July 2018

Automation predicted to increase labour abuses

Written by Stacey Dove

Automation tops a list of five issues in the annual Human Rights Outlook, which are identified as presenting significant challenges to the reputations, operations and supply chains of multinational companies.

BATH – Drastic job losses in South East Asia resulting from the onset of automation are predicted to produce a spike in slavery and labour abuses in global supply chains unless governments take action, according to a new report from risk analysis company Verisk Maplecroft.



The researchers flag the garment, textile and footwear industry as being at particular risk from automation in Cambodia, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam.