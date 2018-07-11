PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

July 2018
Published on Wednesday, 11 July 2018

Man-made cellulosic fibres added to ZDHC roadmap

Written by David Styles
Details

AMSTERDAM – ZDHC (Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals) has confirmed that, as part of the wider implementation of raw material production into its Roadmap to Zero Programme, man-made cellulosic fibres will now form part of its apparel value chain portfolio.

The organisation, which began its remit to focus solely on the hazardous chemicals associated with textile dyeing and finishing, has now significantly expanded its horizons by adding this area of textile fibres to its repertoire.

This comes shortly after ZDHC launched an online textile wastewater public disclosure portal, which draws verified information from its Gateway tool, along with unverified wastewater test data from the Institute of Public & Environmental Affairs in Beijing.

