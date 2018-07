Published on Thursday, 12 July 2018

First viscose filament yarn audit finds ENKA ‘low risk’

Written by David Styles

OBERNBURG – German firm ENKA has become the first viscose filament yarn producer to complete an independent verification audit in association with Rainforest Alliance and Canopy.

The results of this first-of-its-kind audit categorised the company as low risk when considering the potential for sourcing from ancient and endangered forests, with its sole supplier being located in Sweden.