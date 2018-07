Published on Friday, 13 July 2018

Unifi partners with sustainability platform Pac-12

Written by David Styles

BOULDER – Unifi has announced a long-term partnership with Pac-12 which will see the Repreve fibre manufacturer serve as the Founding Sustainability Partner of Pac-12 Team Green and as a sponsor of the Pac-12 Sustainability Conference.

As part of the partnership, Unifi will also provide grant funding to all 12 of the platform’s member institutions in order to support sustainability initiatives and increase recycling efforts.