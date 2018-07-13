PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Published on Friday, 13 July 2018

Huntsman calls for textile chemicals harmonisation

SINGAPORE – Textile effects firm Huntsman has called on the textile chemicals sector to “take stock and consider” how to best take the next step towards the elimination of hazards and improve the industry’s economic and environmental performance.

The company has stated that in an industry “awash with disparate standards and approaches,” a unified approach – and ultimately uniting behind one industry standard – would benefit all stakeholders by freeing up resources currently wasted on conflicting efforts.

