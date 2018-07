Published on Monday, 16 July 2018

Helsinki Fashion Week partners with Circle Economy

Written by David Styles

HELSINKI – As part of a drive to put circularity at the top of the fashion agenda, Helsinki Fashion Week (HFW) has confirmed Circle Economy as a knowledge and content partner for its annual industry event.

This year’s edition of the event, taking place from the 20-25th July, will focus on two key themes of the circular economy and sustainability.