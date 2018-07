Published on Monday, 16 July 2018

Ternua goes nuts with Archroma EarthColors partnership

Written by David Styles

Walnut shells are a bi-product of the Basque region's estimated 55,000kg annual walnut harvest

REINACH – Colour and specialty textile chemicals provider Archroma has announced a collaboration with Ternua, a Basque outdoor brand with sustainability at the heart of its business.

Ternua will work alongside Archroma to utilise its patented EarthColors technology to create a capsule collection of recycled t-shirts and sweatshirts, the materials for which will be sourced from agricultural waste – including walnut shells – sourced in the region near its headquarters.