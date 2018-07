Published on Tuesday, 17 July 2018

Bangladesh factory bosses offer minimum wage compromise

Written by David Styles

DHAKA – After a long-running debate between unions and factory owners, there has finally been a slight breakthrough in the stalemate over an increase to the minimum monthly wage currently in place for Bangladeshi garment workers.

Latest reports in country’s media claim that, in response to the most recent calls for a rise of over 125 per cent by worker representatives, a coalition of the RMG sector bosses has proposed a more modest 20 per cent rise.