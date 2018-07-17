Published on Tuesday, 17 July 2018

EU, China align circular economy policies

Written by David Styles

Donald Tusk meets Xi Jinping at the 20th EU-China Summit

BEIJING – At the EU-China Summit currently taking place in the Chinese capital, both parties have expressed their commitment to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the Circular Economy and have also established a deal on oceanic pollution legislature.

The meeting, which is the 20th of its kind between the EU and China, is set to see the announcement of an alignment on the policies to support an accelerated transition towards a circular economy – an agreement which senior figures say strengthens ties between two substantial trading partners.