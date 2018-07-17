Published on Tuesday, 17 July 2018

UN flags up forests for fashion initiative

Written by John Mowbray

Details

NEW YORK – An ongoing event at the United Nations headquarters in New York during the 2018 High Level Political Forum (HLPF) on sustainable development is linking forest-based materials from sustainably managed forests, with the world of fashion.

The “Forests for Fashion” exhibit at the event showcases the work of young designers who have all used forest-derived cellulosic yarns for their fabrics, including the world’s first textiles certified by the Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification (PEFC), which can be traced back to sustainably managed forests.

Originally launched back in 2014 by UNECE-FAO, the forestry and timber section of United Nations, the ‘Forests for Fashion Initiative’ has struggled for widespread industry traction, but it now ramping up efforts to highlight its work with designers.