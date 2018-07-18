PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Archroma July 2018
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Published on Wednesday, 18 July 2018

New study gets the measure of microfibre shedding

Written by David Styles
MÖLNDAL – A new research article led by a Swerea IVF scientist has proposed a standardised test method for measuring textile-derived microfibres shed during the everyday washing of garments.

One of the primary motivations for this research is said to have been the lack of conclusivity in similar studies which have taken place previously – the results of which have, in many cases, yielded results with a startling level of disparity.

This paper follows on from another recent study which that found textile-derived microfibres to be as harmful, if not more so, to certain types of aquatic crustaceans than microbeads which have already been banned from use in many nations.

