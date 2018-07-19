Published on Thursday, 19 July 2018

Eurojersey extends WWF partnership, launches microfibre project

Written by John Mowbray

Details

Andrea Crespi, managing director, Eurojersey SpAl

MILAN – Italian warp knitted fabric supplier Eurojersey has signed a new three-year extension of its existing partnership with WWF Italia aimed at the conservation of water as a planetary resource.

The new partnership will take the form of multiple activities such as the calculation of the exact water footprint for Eurojersey’s branded ‘Sensitive’ stretch nylon textiles, the problems of synthetic microfibres and other plastics in the marine environment, together with the launch of a new campaign to promote sustainable fishing and the protection of sharks, as indicators of healthy marine eco-systems.