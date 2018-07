Published on Thursday, 19 July 2018

Primark unveils UNICEF partnership

DUBLIN – High street fashion retailer Primark has announced a three-year partnership with UNICEF which will see the organisations collaborate on work relating to education and emergency response.

In total, Primark has confirmed it will commit US$ 4.5 million towards UNICEF’s education work and a further US$ 1.5 million has been pledged to support emergency response efforts following humanitarian crises.