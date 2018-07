Published on Friday, 20 July 2018

NGO ‘condemns’ latest BGMEA wage proposal

Written by David Styles

Details

Credit: Clean Clothes Campaign

AMSTERDAM – Clean Clothes Campaign (CCC) has spoken out regarding the ongoing wrangling in Bangladesh regarding a proposed increase to the minimum monthly wage received by garment workers.

This latest development caps off a week a turbulent week in the Bangladeshi garment sector; one which has seen tensions flare and protests be described as imminent by sources in the country.