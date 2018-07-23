Published on Monday, 23 July 2018

Alliance Helpline broadens scope with independent management

Written by David Styles

DHAKA­­ – The Alliance for Bangladesh Worker Safety has announced that its 24-hour, first-of-its-kind worker helpline will transition from part of their operations to an external and independent initiative which has the capacity to expand its services beyond Alliance factories.

While questions have previously been raised regarding its practicalities, the helpline – established in 2014 – has repeatedly been cited by senior Alliance officials as one of the organisation’s proudest achievements.

The Alliance says this shift comes as part of a wider move towards its factory safety and worker empowerment initiatives transitioning to an independent Safety Monitoring Organization (SMO).