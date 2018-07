Published on Tuesday, 24 July 2018

Spinnova to scale up with Fashion for Good

AMSTERDAM – Fashion for Good has unveiled Finnish cellulosic fibre innovator Spinnova as the latest addition to its Scaling Programme.

Spinnova has been selected by the Amsterdam-based fashion hub as a result of developing its disruptive cellulose fibre production technology that is said to involve no dissolving or other complex chemical processes.