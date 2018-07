Published on Tuesday, 24 July 2018

Bluesign in Sorona polymer partnership

WILMINGTON – DuPont Industrial Biosciences has announced a partnership with Bluesign for the bio-based polymer Sorona.

DuPont Sorona is a polymer comprised of 37 per cent renewable plant-based ingredients and, according to its manufacturers, uses 30 per cent less energy and releases 63 per cent fewer greenhouse gas emissions than traditional Nylon 6.