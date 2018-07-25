Published on Wednesday, 25 July 2018

High fashion brands unite for luxury roadmap

Written by David Styles

Details

HONG KONG – A group of fifteen luxury brands have gathered at an event in Hong Kong to discuss the global opportunities and challenges facing the higher end of the apparel sector.

In addition to the meeting, a report has been published by members of the Business for Social Responsibility’s Responsible Luxury Initiative (ReLI) members, including Cartier, Chanel, Kering, PVH and Ralph Lauren.

The meeting of this initiative, although entirely unrelated, comes just days after Burberry found itself at the centre of a media furore regarding its burning of vast quantities of unsold garments – a story which has led to many probing questions regarding the practices of luxury fashion brands the world over.