Published on Wednesday, 25 July 2018

TAITRA talks Taiwanese textiles in Denver

Written by David Styles

Details

Chris Chiang, senior manager at Singtex Industrial Company, speaks at Outdoor Retailer Summer Show, Denver.

DENVER – At this year’s Outdoor Retailer Summer Market in Denver, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) hosted a Taiwan New Products Launch session, debuting the new products of four Taiwanese textile manufacturers.

The four companies presented their innovations on categories relating to; endurance materials, wool-synthetic knitted fabric blends, eco-friendly fabric with stretch qualities, and functional and natural fibre products.