Published on Wednesday, 25 July 2018

Ivanka Trump: An inadvertent ethical fashion champion?

Written by David Styles

Details

The eponymous Ivanka Trump brand was launched in 2014.

NEW YORK – As Ivanka Trump’s eponymous apparel and jewellery brand has announced its imminent closure, has the daughter and confident of one of the most divisive US presidents in living memory provided much sought-after proof that ethical trading is a vital element in the future of fashion? David Styles reports.