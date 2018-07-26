Published on Thursday, 26 July 2018

Fashion tourism a tool for sustainability implementation

Written by David Styles

Details

Credit: UNWTO

MADRID – The United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) is ramping up its efforts to ensure that tourism is fully utilised as a medium by which sustainability messages – with a particular emphasis on the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) – are disseminated far and wide.

An online tool has now been launched by the organisation as a way to make this concept more accessible; a move it is hoped will enable tourists with a particular interest – such as fashion – to greater understand the work being done in their industry of choice and, potentially, become involved in a movement towards the ultimate aims of the SDGs.