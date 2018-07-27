Published on Friday, 27 July 2018

Eco-Passport meets highest level of ZDHC conformance

Written by John Mowbray

AMSTERDAM – The ‘Eco-Passport’ certification standard from Oeko-Tex has today been accepted by the ZDHC as a level 3 standard for conformance with its manufacturing restricted substance list (MRSL).

This means the ZDHC has the highest level of confidence (Level 3) that textiles certified to the Eco-Passport also meet its strict MRSL criteria within the Chemical Gateway.

“Since Eco Passport was announced as an indicator of ZDHC MRSL conformance in September 2017, several formulators added their Eco Passport certified chemical products to the ZDHC Gateway – Chemical Module. We are delighted to also recognise them as an indicator of ZDHC MRSL Level 3 conformance,” said Scott Echols, ZDHC Programme Director.