Monday, 30 July 2018

Japan NGO aims for transparent supply chains

Written by John Mowbray

TOKYO – A new NGO has been set up in Japan that aims to help both local and international apparel firms to identify supply chain problems and is already working with global textile firms Teijin, Mitsui Fashion, as well the AEON Group which is the largest multi-channel retailer in Asia.

The new organisation has told Ecotextile News that it timed its launch to coincide with the run up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, where Japan’s government plans to invite more foreign workers from South East Asia.