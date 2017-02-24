Published on Friday, 24 February 2017

International brand pressure prompts Bangladesh U-turn

Written by Brett Mathews

Details

DHAKA - A tripartite agreement has been reached in Bangladesh between government, unions and the garment industry which has now seen the release of 35 trade unionists and garment workers who were arrested in the wake of recent industry strikes and unrest. According to the agreement, those remaining in jail will also be freed and cases against them disposed of in what would appear to be a clear cut case of the government bowing to international pressure by the global apparel industry. Big brands such as C&A, H&M, Inditex, Next and Tchibo recently pulled out of the Dhaka Apparel Summit in Bangladesh in protest at the country's clampdown on trade unions in the garment sector, while government officials and the influential BGMEA seemingly buried their heads in the sand about an issue which they have had several weeks to resolve.