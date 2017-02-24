PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

If you do not change your browser settings you are agreeing to their use.

Archroma
Social Media Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Social Media
Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Published on Friday, 24 February 2017

International brand pressure prompts Bangladesh U-turn

Written by Brett Mathews
  • Print
Details

DHAKA - A tripartite agreement has been reached in Bangladesh between government, unions and the garment industry which has now seen the release of 35 trade unionists and garment workers who were arrested in the wake of recent industry strikes and unrest. According to the agreement, those remaining in jail will also be freed and cases against them disposed of in what would appear to be a clear cut case of the government bowing to international pressure by the global apparel industry. Big brands such as C&A, H&M, Inditex, Next and Tchibo recently pulled out of the Dhaka Apparel Summit in Bangladesh in protest at the country's clampdown on trade unions in the garment sector, while government officials and the influential BGMEA seemingly buried their heads in the sand about an issue which they have had several weeks to resolve.

Cotton Horizons
ACIMIT Green Guide 2015
THE ECOTEXTILE NEWS BACK ISSUE ARCHIVE
Nimkartek NOTES