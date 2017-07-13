Trending Right Now

PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Published on Thursday, 13 July 2017

Lenzing welcomes public scrutiny of viscose production

Written by Brett Mathews
LENZING – Austrian speciality fibre maker Lenzing says it will announce a detailed roadmap in the coming weeks outlining how it will address the issues raised by the recent Changing Markets Foundation report which uncovered evidence of viscose pollution affecting local water supplies in Asian production hubs. In an exclusive interview with Ecotextile News, Lenzing's chief commercial officer and member of the management board, Robert van de Kerkhof said: "We welcome this report and the public attention it is providing to issues around the viscose industry – and we are working to bring about corrective action."

