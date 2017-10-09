Trending Right Now

Published on Monday, 09 October 2017

Fashion brands attend anti-modern slavery event

Written by Tom Hinchcliffe

LEICESTER – Asos and New Look have attended an anti-modern slavery event in Leicester, UK. The two fashion brands join 40 other regulatory agencies at the event, which was set up after the 2015 report into the exploitation of textile workers in the East Midlands was revealed.

Last month, Ecotextile News reported that Asos and New Look said unsafe working conditions are preventing their companies from making a return to the UK. Nick Beighton, chief executive, Asos and Anders Kristiansen, CEO, New Look described current conditions in the UK as a “ticking time bomb” and claim unsafe conditions are preventing the return of textile manufacturers from abroad.