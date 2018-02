Published on Thursday, 08 February 2018

Haiti reaps benefits of first cotton harvest in 30 years

Written by David Styles

ARTIBONITE – In August 2017, Ecotextile News reported that – with help from Timberland and the Smallholders Farmers Alliance (SFA) – cotton crops had been reintroduced to Haiti after a 30 year absence.

This collaborative effort has now yielded its first test harvest in the nation which once counted cotton as its fourth largest export crop.