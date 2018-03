Published on Tuesday, 20 March 2018

Circle Economy and eBay Foundation unveil new project

Written by David Styles

Details

AMSTERDAM ­– Dutch social enterprise, Circle Economy has unveiled ‘Circle Lab’, an online platform aimed at crowdsourcing solutions to environmental problems and promoting the implementation of circular practices.

Circle Economy has, along with several key collaborators, been a predominant force in the textile sector’s move towards sustainable business practices. This latest project has been established with the support of the eBay Foundation.