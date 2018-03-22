Published on Thursday, 22 March 2018

VF refutes false Cambodia claims

Written by David Styles

GREENSBORO – Following misleading news reports claiming that the company had pledged to increase its garment sourcing commitments in Cambodia, VF Corporation has clarified its position regarding the organisation’s purchasing strategy in the nation.

Yesterday, local media began reporting that, following a meeting with the Cambodian Ministry of Labor, VF Corporation would be upping its purchasing in the country’s RMG industry.

Speaking to Ecotextile News the company denied these 'false reports' which coincided with the announcement that an open letter from a group representing apparel brands had been submitted to the Cambodian Prime Minister, calling for reforms in the country’s garment sector.