Published on Wednesday, 28 March 2018

Israeli technologies boost for Indian cotton farmers

Written by David Styles

TEL AVIV – Agreements signed between several Israeli companies and the Solidaridad Network are set to enable around six million Indian cotton farmers to implement agricultural technologies designed to maximise water efficiency in the production cycle.

Previously, Solidaridad were part of a public-private partnership which last year facilitated improvements to conditions in the Ganges River, an idea conceived to offset the pollution caused by tannery operations along the Indian River.