Tuesday, 03 April 2018

GOTS doubles up with new leadership structure

STUTTGART – In a move which the organisation describes as having further emphasised its commitment to ‘working together to achieve solutions’, GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standard) has announced the implementation of dual leadership at the head of the company.

Claudia Kersten and Rahul Bhajekar have been appointed as a ‘dual leadership’ management team as part of a restructuring at the non-profit organisation.

This decision comes following another successful year for GOTS, with 2017 having seen its annual number of certified facilities having risen to more than 5,000 organisations.