Published on Thursday, 26 April 2018

Fast Retailing commits to slowing deforestation with Canopy

Written by David Styles

VANCOUVER – Multinational retail conglomerate, Fast Retailing – which owns brands including Uniqlo – has joined the CanopyStyle initiative aimed at ensuring the textile supply chain works to protect some of the world’s most endangered ecological environments.

In May, Canopy’s executive director, Nicole Rycroft will be part of the Planet Textiles deforestation panel which will discuss the role of the textile supply chain in depleting forestry and the ways in which this can be prevented.