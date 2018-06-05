LONDON –Hubbub, a non-profit organisation which promotes environmental causes, has established WhatsInMyWash, a campaign which is seeking to achieve the same kind of media exposure for textile microfibre pollution as has been received by single-use plastics and wet wipes.
The campaign is also looking to educate consumers on how to combat this type of microfibre pollution through changing domestic laundry practices and taking a different approach to the apparel they buy.
UK shadow fishing minister, Holly Lynch spoke exclusively to Ecotextile News in a recent interview to discuss the potential for British legislation on this very issue in the future.