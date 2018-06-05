PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Archroma June 2018
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Published on Tuesday, 05 June 2018

UK campaign looks to raise textile microfibre awareness

Written by David Styles
LONDON –Hubbub, a non-profit organisation which promotes environmental causes, has established WhatsInMyWash, a campaign which is seeking to achieve the same kind of media exposure for textile microfibre pollution as has been received by single-use plastics and wet wipes.

The campaign is also looking to educate consumers on how to combat this type of microfibre pollution through changing domestic laundry practices and taking a different approach to the apparel they buy.

UK shadow fishing minister, Holly Lynch spoke exclusively to Ecotextile News in a recent interview to discuss the potential for British legislation on this very issue in the future.

