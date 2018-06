Published on Wednesday, 06 June 2018

Gap and H&M vow to investigate alleged supply chain abuse

Written by David Styles

Details

LONDON – Global apparel firms, Gap Inc. and H&M have pledged to investigate allegations made following research into violence and sexual abuse in both companies’ supply chains having been published.

The two reports in question took several years to complete and focused primarily on the prevalence of gender-based violence in the supply chains of Gap and H&M and were published by a coalition of global trade unions and human rights organisations.