PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

If you do not change your browser settings you are agreeing to their use.

Archroma June 2018
Social Media Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Ecotexile News
Social Media
Home Twitter Facebook Linked In RSS Feed
Published on Friday, 08 June 2018

GLJ hails ‘historic time’ for female garment workers

Written by David Styles
  • Print
Details

WASHINGTON – Following the announcement from H&M and Gap that they would investigate allegations made regarding violence and sexual abuse in both companies’ supply chains, it has now been reported that the retailers have also declared support for an ILO convention seeking to combat workplace harassment.

This has been heralded as a “historic time for women workers” by the US director of Global Labor Justice (GLJ) with this claimed to be the first time brands with a predominantly female workforce have come out in support of such an initiative.

Have you also seen?
Social test 1
Social test 2

THE ECOTEXTILE NEWS BACK ISSUE ARCHIVE
Cotton Inc June 2018 Bottom
Nimkartek NOTES