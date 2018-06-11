PLEASE NOTE: This site uses cookies and similar technologies.

Archroma June 2018
Published on Monday, 11 June 2018

Denim Expert becomes first Bangladeshi SAC member

Written by David Styles
CHITTAGONG – Denim Expert Ltd has become the first Bangladeshi manufacturer to join the Sustainable Apparel Coalition (SAC), a move which will see the company adopt the Higg Index to chart its CSR and sustainability progress.

The Bangladesh-based firm’s managing director, Mostafiz Uddin, told us in a recent interview that “one global certification and standard is the answer,” a statement which now suggests that both he and the company see the SAC as the organisation capable of delivering this single overarching standard for the global apparel sector.

