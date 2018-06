Published on Friday, 15 June 2018

Innovation Fest celebrates one year of Fashion for Good

Written by David Styles

AMSTERDAM – To mark its first anniversary, Fashion for Good has hosted Innovation Fest – an event which brings together around 180 brands, retailers, suppliers, non-profit organisations, investors and innovators to discuss cutting-edge solutions to the problems which face the fashion sector.

In addition to focusing on what lies ahead, the event has also given the organisation a chance to showcase and celebrate the progress it has made in a highly productive first year in operation.