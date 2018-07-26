Published on Thursday, 26 July 2018

Brands make 'mixed progress' on viscose pollution in Asia

Written by John Mowbray

Discharge from Aditya Birla facility in Indonesia (c) Changing Markets

LONDON – Luxury brands such as Gucci, Prada and Chanel sit alongside low-cost apparel retailers, such as Asda, Lidl and online brands Boohoo and Missguided when it comes to transparency in their viscose textile supply chains, according to a new update from the UK-based Changing Markets Foundation.

The update follows a year on from its original report on viscose pollution, which implicated fashion brands such as H&M, Marks & Spencer, Levi Strauss and Zara in viscose pollution incidents in China, India and Indonesia.

No actual sampling of wastewater from viscose mills was done in 2018, although seven apparel brands have now signed up to a new roadmap for change, while viscose suppliers Lenzing and Aditya Birla have agreed to ensure all their sites meet EU Ecolabel requirements by 2022.