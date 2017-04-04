Published on Tuesday, 04 April 2017

H&M sets 2030 sustainability target

Written by Brett Mathews

Details

Page 1 of 2

STOCKHOLM – H&M says it aims to use only 100 per cent recycled or other "sustainably sourced" materials in its apparel garments by 2030. Despite the environmental challenges associated with it's huge size, this somewhat distant goal – particularly given the urgent and pressing environmental challenges facing the planet right now – is outlined in the company's latest annual sustainability report, released today. The report also mentions that H&M in 2016 was named the largest global user of cotton certified by the Better Cotton Initiative in its textile and apparel collections.