Published on Friday, 27 April 2018

Pachacuti brimming with Fashion Revolution enthusiasm

Written by David Styles

Credit: Pachacuti

ASHBOURNE – Pachacuti, the hat brand run by Fashion Revolution founder, Carry Somers has put into practice the spirit of supply chain transparency which the initiative seeks all apparel organisations to adopt.

The ‘Imadeyourhat’ hashtag has been distributed on the company’s social media and website as a variation on the Fashion Revolution hashtags which have become an annual fixture of posts raising awareness of the plight of ‘unseen’ garment workers across the world.