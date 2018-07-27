Published on Friday, 27 July 2018

New study asks, does garment use matter?

Written by David Styles

Textile-derived microfibres - Image credit: Sintef

OSLO – A new study has been published to examine whether there is evidence to suggest the use of textiles changes systematically between different fibre types.

The research also highlights the shortcomings of LCA lifecycle assessments given that, while garment production only occurs once, the maintenance of apparel is undertaken at an inconsistent and innumerable rate.

While the research and findings are undoubtedly very thorough, the individuals behind the report admit that several issues in this area of industry-wide interest are like comparing “apples and oranges.”