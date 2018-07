Published on Tuesday, 24 July 2018

Cotton Inc. debuts anti-wrinkle press technology

Written by David Styles

Details

CARY – Cotton Incorporated has today launched its patent-pending anti-wrinkle and formaldehyde-free garment press technology, PurePress.

Cotton Inc, claims its formulation uses readily-available chemistries found in nature which perform better than conventional resins without the use of formaldehyde – a naturally-occurring substance which global health organisations have identified as potentially hazardous if used in large quantities. David Styles and Chris Remington report.